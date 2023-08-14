Transit advocacy group proposes 'bus or bust' campaign to increase ridership

After a few down years during the COVID-19 pandemic, transit ridership in Windsor is back and surpassing pre-pandemic volumes.

A transit advocacy group believes now’s the time to step on the gas to promote new “non-traditional” transit users into the fold.

“We wanted to think of a fun way to get to know people interested in taking the bus to their destinations,” said Nate Hope, a member of Activate Transit Windsor-Essex.

The group has launched a new social media campaign called ‘bus or bust.’

The target audience is people with cars who may not normally ride transit to use the service at least once. They are encouraged to travel to a new destination in the city.

“I think transit is a service that benefits the whole city, right?” said Hope. “If you want a vibrant city, a city that people can want to come to then you need a good transit system.”

The ultimate goal is to open people’s eyes to the possibility of using transit, as well as getting more vehicles off the road and increasing ridership, said Hope.

“If, you know, people can get to the places that they want to go frequently, and on time, like the riders will come,” he said.

And that’s already happening. According to Tyson Cragg, the executive director of Transit Windsor, the service is on pace for a record year, tracking toward 9-million users in 2023.

“Ridership has significantly increased and you know we’re obviously feeling the pressures of making sure that we're able to accommodate everybody right now,” said Cragg, who says the influx of international students and other in-migration along with the cost of living likely play a big role.

Cragg points to service enhancements like the new express 418X and 518 line — are being widely used even though they are new routes.

“We've demonstrated here in Windsor that when you put the service in, the demand is already there and we're already seeing very strong ridership on the 418,” he said.

Cragg acknowledges Windsor is the auto capitol of Canada but said as ridership levels go up, the service will go along with it.

“Our goal right now is really to improve the existing service, you know, in line with the master plan, implement those changes, but really get the frequencies improved as well,” said Cragg.

To take part in the campaign, just snap a selfie and post it to your socials using the hashtag #BUSORBUST.

The winner, to be selected at random, will win a free week-long bus pass courtesy of Activate Transit Windsor Essex.