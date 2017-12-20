

CTV Windsor





The Town of Tecumseh is making it easier for residents to get hitched.

In January, the town will start offering marriage licensing services.

Council approved the launch of marriage services at the Nov. 28, 2017, Policies and Priorities Committee meeting.

The service will be available at the town office during regular office hours.

“Residents have been asking for this service and now we have the resources in place to meet this demand,” says Laura Moy, director of corporate services & clerk.

Previously, residents would have to travel outside the municipality to get a licence.