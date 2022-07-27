Town of Tecumseh appoints new Ward 1 councillor

The Town of Tecumseh has appointed former fire chief, Douglas Pitre, as the new councillor for Ward 1.

Pitre will fill the position left vacant when former councillor Andrew Dowie was elected MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh earlier this year.

He was selected after eight citizens put their names forward to fill the spot. Council interested all candidates during a special meeting of council Tuesday night and appointed Pitre.

“I am pleased to welcome Doug Pitre to the Town of Tecumseh Council,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “While there are only a few short months left in this term, it is important that Ward 1 residents are represented on Council. I welcome the newly appointed member and thank all the residents who put their names forward for consideration. Their civic-mindedness is truly appreciated.”

He will hold the position until the end of this term of council on Nov. 14, 2022.

A longtime resident of Tecumseh, Pitre held a 39-year career with the town’s fire services. He served as captain, deputy chief and eventual director of fire services/fire chief.

Pitre worked closely with council while part of the senior management team and once retired he continued to stay involved in the community.