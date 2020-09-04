WINDSOR, ONT. -- Lakeshore council has passed a by-law requiring residents to wear a face-covering in all enclosed publicly accessible spaces.

A news release from the town says it is an additional health measure to reduce the risk of further COVID-19 infections as businesses and services reopen.

“Wearing a face covering is an additional measure to stop the spread

of COVID-19 and reduces the spread of your own infectious respiratory droplets, should you be unknowingly infected,” the release states.

The by-law also requires operators of businesses to ensure people attending publicly accessible areas wear a mask unless exempt.

Face coverings can include a conventional mask or another type of face-covering such as a bandana, scarf, cloth or similar item that covers the nose, mouth and chin without gapping, the town says.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed issued a Section 22 order for mandatory face coverings on June 23.

The town says operators of indoor spaces are to post signs with messaging about the requirements.

The by-law includes exemptions for those who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons, children under the age of two, and other accommodations under the Ontario Human Rights Code. Proof of exemption is not required.

The by-law also allows the temporary removal of masks when receiving services that affect the face, eating a meal, or engaging in fitness activity.

Full details are available on the Town of Lakeshore website.

The town reminds residents that wearing a face-covering does not replace other health measures such as proper hand washing and practicing physical distancing.