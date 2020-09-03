WINDSOR, ONT. -- A new app is expected to keep University of Windsor students and employees safe from COVID-19.

The university has unveiled a new feature on its Safe Lancer app that allows students, staff and faculty to do a quick daily health assessment on themselves by answering a few yes or no questions on their mobile devices.

Instead of filling out paper questionnaires about symptoms, travel, or potential exposure to the virus, anyone on campus can hold up their device to show they’ve completed the assessment.

The app is one of the ways UWindsor is protecting the wellbeing of everyone on campus, said Jennie Atkins, who heads the working groups overseeing gradual return to campus initiatives.

UWindsor is also deploying a team of nursing students across campus to do health screenings, encourage people to wear masks and practice social distancing, and offer information about how to protect yourself from contracting the virus.

“We are framing all decisions and planning around the best ways to put the health and safety of our entire campus community first,” Atkins said.

The university has spent $1.7 million in new technology and support for online learning.

Nearly all classes will be offered online. The only exceptions are some labs and clinical courses deemed safe for in-person instruction.

About 175 students will have in-person classes and 100 more will be working in research labs.

Before heading to campus, there’s a mandatory online session for faculty, staff and students to keep them informed of what they need to know.

The Leddy Library is closed to in-person visits, but materials are available online. Both the library and bookstore are offering curbside pickup.

“Even though the majority of the learning this semester will be virtual, we have put in place supports to ensure students continue to get high-quality learning opportunities,” said Douglas Kneale, provost and vice-president, academic.

More information on the return to campus is available online.