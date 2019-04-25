

CTV Windsor





The Town of Lakeshore is getting some much needed funds to help with flood mitigation.

The federal government has announced $237,500 in funding through the National Disaster Mitigation Program.

That is exactly half of the money needed for the town's stormwater master plan.

This project will complete a comprehensive review of current municipal storm sewer infrastructure, including the assessment of the potential risks resulting from climate change.

There will be some extra cash for Lighthouse Cove.

More than $42,000 will pay for half of the natural hazard study looking into safe ingress and egress for the community during flood and ice jams in the Thames River.

The municipality says the funding will allow the town to continue flood mitigation strategies that will assist with planning for future infrastructure needs in an effort to reduce the impacts to residents and businesses.