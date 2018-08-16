

CTV Windsor





In spite of a lengthy strike at one of the regions' biggest tourist draws, officials say Windsor-Essex tourism is on the rise.

Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island officials highlighted a number of on-going projects for Essex County Council on Wednesday night.

Out of all the improvements locally, TWEPI Chief Executive Officer Gordon Orr says the area is seeing a boost to overnight hotel stays.

“Our hotel stays year over year till June of this year have seen a 10 per cent growth in the average daily rate and a five per cent growth in occupancy,” says Orr.

“So those are positive figures because for a lot of years they were flat lined. To see some positive growth, steady momentum in our hotel stays means people staying overnight. When they're staying overnight they are spending more money in the region.”

TWEPI now has a new logo and a website which is reportedly enjoying double-digit growth.

Orr says they are also looking outside their organization for tourism ideas.

There were 23 ideas pitched through a pilot project designed to find, foster and support new startups.

Orr says three lucky winners will now get seed money to see it through.