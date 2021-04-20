WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating after $2,000 in tools were reported stolen from the Dresden Lawn Bowling Club.

Police say sometime between April 8 and April 16, unknown suspect(s) forced their way into the club on Sydenham Street.

Once inside, the suspect(s) reportedly stole various tools valued at about $2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Chris Wegrzyn at chriswe@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #83064. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.