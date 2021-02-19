WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after tools worth about $15,000 were reported stolen from a shed.

Officers say sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, unknown suspect(s) entered a shed on 4th Concession Line and stole various power tools.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Adam VanKesteren at adamv@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87188. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.