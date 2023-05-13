Three suspects arrested in downtown shooting; fourth suspect at large

The Windsor Police Service has arrested three suspects in connection to a shooting that took place downtown early Saturday morning.

Police said they are also searching for a fourth suspect.

Just before 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots being fired in the 500 block of Ouellette Avenue near Wyandotte Street.

Once on scene, officers found a 20-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his foot.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, officers stopped a suspect vehicle at the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Erie Street. Three suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The fourth suspect is described as a Black male, between 20 and 25 years old, approximately 6'0”, with a thin build.

At the time of the incident, the suspect wore a dark shirt with blue jeans.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

Windsor police are also investigating a separate weapons incident that took place Saturday.

Investigators said around 1 a.m., a man was stabbed twice at Festival Plaza on Riverside Drive East, once in the elbow and once in the thigh.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

That investigation is ongoing.