Three Scarborough suspects ordered to stand trial for death of Essex woman

Three Scarborough suspects have been ordered to stand trial for the death of an Essex woman.

Juliana Pannunzio, 20, was killed on Jan. 19, 2021 at a house party in Fort Erie, Ont.

18 year-old Christina Crooks of Toronto was also killed.

A judge ruled Wednesday that a trial will proceed in Welland, Ont. against the three people charged in the death of both women.

Christopher Lucas was ordered to stand trial for two counts of first-degree murder.

Two counts of first-degree murder against Trevor Barnett were “discharged” by the judge but she then ordered he be tried for two counts of accessory after the fact. A rental home on the Niagara River Parkway in Fort Erie, Ont. (Courtesy NewsTalk 610 CKTB)

The two charges of accessory after the fact already laid against the third suspect, Heidi Bahler, will stand.

The case was then adjourned to April 22 when a date for a trial will be set.

A standard publication ban on preliminary hearings prevents the media from reporting any evidence heard in court and the judges’ reasons for committal.

Members of the Pannunzio family tell CTV News they are “at peace” with today’s decision.

More details to come..