Three people escape house fire in Chatham

Three people escape house fire in Chatham

Firefighters responded to 191 King Street in Chatham, Ont, on Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Source: Chatham-Kent Fire Department) Firefighters responded to 191 King Street in Chatham, Ont, on Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Source: Chatham-Kent Fire Department)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

This is what doomed Elon Musk's Twitter deal

When Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter almost 90 days ago, the world — and financial markets — looked different. Wall Street and Corporate America's mood has changed since then and unsurprisingly, Musk wants out.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver