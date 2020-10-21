WINDSOR, ONT. -- Thousands of Windsor-Essex students are going back to school after almost two months of online learning.

The deadline to change learning models for parents and students was this week.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says out of 900 responses, 803 elementary students are going to switch to in-school learning and 97 are changing to at-home/remote learning.

“We believe those parents have seen how we have managed the re-opening of our schools and are now confident enough to send their children back,” said a statement from WECDSB director of education Terry Lyons.

At the Greater Essex County District School Board, there are 1,879 elementary students making the change to in-class learning.

Chris Mills is the Superintendent of Education tells AM800 News staff reorganization will begin right away.

"Some of our virtual teaching staff will move back to the in person model,” Mills said. “One of the goals that we've set out from the beginning is to try to minimize the disruption to our students and to our teachers. Obviously, with the kinds of numbers that we're looking at, there will be some classes that may need to be reorganized."

Lyons also said the WECDSB will now begin the process of reorganizing classes in order to integrate these students back into their schools on Nov. 2. The GECDSB is hoping to have integration complete by Nov. 9.

Anyone who missed the deadline is asked to call their home school office and “we will do what we can to accommodate them,” added Lyons.

The high school parent declaration form is still open and available on the WECDSB’s website. Deadline is Nov. 2, and the second quadmester begins Nov. 16.