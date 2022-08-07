Thousands gather for Windsor Pride Fest Parade

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

  • Week two of Folklorama kicks off Sunday

    The first week of Folklorama's return to in-person multicultural celebrations is wrapping up, with thousands of Winnipeggers visiting 12 pavilions across the city over the first seven days. Festival organizers say it couldn't have gone better.

    Dancers perform at the South Sudanese Pavilion at Folklorama 2022. (CTV News Photo Gary Robson)

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver