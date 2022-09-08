'This win is a blessing': Chatham man plans to buy new car with $100,000 lottery win

A Chatham father is celebrating after winning $100,000 playing Encore — his second big win this year.

Retiree Robert Brown matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Aug. 5 Lotto Max draw to win, taking home $100,000.

“I play the lottery regularly. I always check my numbers on OLG.ca after the draws and I had to do a double take at the computer when I noticed I won! I normally don't play ENCORE, but I decided to add it this time," he said.

Brown says earlier this year, he won $10,000 with Lottario.

"My daughter is the first one I told. She was dumbfounded and shocked," he said.

Brown plans to buy himself a new car and save the rest of his win.

“This win is a blessing,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Charlie's Variety on Keil Drive in Chatham.