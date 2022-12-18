'This is their stadium': World Cup fans pack Manchester Pub in Windsor, Ont.

After a month of soccer, people around the globe gathered to watch France and Argentina play the final game of the FIFA World Cup, including many in Windsor who congregated Sunday at the Manchester Pub.

It’s become the unofficial home of the FIFA World Cup in downtown Windsor during the tournament, which ran from Nov. 20 through Dec. 18 in Doha, Qatar.

“People know that Manchester Pub is the home for football in Windsor Essex,” said Stephen Hargreaves, who works at the establishment. “And if you if you want to question that, just look inside right now, it's very, very atmospheric.”

It was a boisterous, packed house Sunday, as it was for many big matches throughout the tournament, including three of Team Canada’s games in the initial round robin before Canada was eliminated.

“This is their stadium. When they're here, they feel like they're in the stands at that stadium,” said Hargreaves.

From the first goal during Sunday’s match between France and Argentina, until the end of shootouts, football fans were on the edge of their seats.

“You couldn’t ask for a better game. From the start, it was not great at all. But the second half and then extra time was insane,” said Spencer Duby, who was rooting for France. “There's so much back and forth, great overall for general fans.”

“We're enjoying the time it's a really good game,” added Alan Roehler, who was watching with a group of friends.

“We were almost ready to go home man,” said Avi Puranik of the slow start by France. “We thought it was done and then we were getting ready to go home and then France came back.”

But for The Manchester Pub, it meant more.

It’s been a tough haul for many small businesses over the past three years, and the Manchester was no different. Many businesses limped through COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns but this one is now reaping the benefits of a full house throughout soccer’s biggest stage.

“It’s events like this and a community spirit like we have something here that's that gives us the opportunity to survive,” said Hargreaves. “It's the people that make any business.”

With this World Cup in the books, fans are looking ahead to 2026 when Canada, the United States and Mexico co-host the event.

“This is great, it's [going to] grow the game even more, and I think Canada will even better by then,” said Duby.