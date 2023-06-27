'The project is a really big deal': HDGH unveils plans for dedicated mental health ER

After 18 months of consultation Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) has moved forward with a formal application to the Ministry to move dedicated mental health beds.

The project will see 68 acute mental health beds move from Windsor Regional Hospital to HDGH. It will also launch an urgent psychiatric crisis service at the HDGH facility on the city’s west end.

It will also allow HDGH to relocate and renovate the in-patient rehab unit and add extra diagnostic imaging services.

HDGH also hopes to open Canada’s first “EmPath” model of care. It’s a short form for emergency psychiatric assessment, treatment, and healing.

Dr. Andrea Sheen, chief of staff for HDGH, describes it as a “living room instead of an emergency room.”

“Research has shown us that this type of recovery unit can reduce inpatient admissions, avoid more coercive actions and lead to better outcomes for persons in need of care,” said Dr. Sheen Tuesday at a news conference.

That’s when the hospital unveiled its plans and design ideas for consolidating all of their mental health facilities under one roof.

The plan — which was formally submitted to the Ministry of Health on Monday — is the next step in a process that started a decade ago, when healthcare services were realigned in Windsor-Essex.

“The project is a really big deal,” said, Bill Marra, HDGH president and CEO. “It’s a milestone day for the community because this is a significant system investment.”

The as yet unfunded plan calls for the following:

Moving 68 acute care mental health beds from Ouellette campus of Windsor Regional Hospital to Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare

Creating an urgent psychiatric crisis emergency room

Relocating inpatient rehab care

Expanding diagnostic imaging

According to Dr. Sheen, patients will only have to “tell their story once” because HDGH will be a single point of entry for mental health and addictions services.

She explained patients in a mental health crisis would be able to come to HDGH, either by a first responder or family member, and get the care they need without having to switch facilities or travel across the city.

Additionally, Marra said a person struggling with an addiction must be cleared by an ER doctor before they can enter withdrawal management.

If the ER was at HDGH the patient could be admitted to one of 22 specialized beds right away.

“That would be a much nicer environment to go into where it was all about mental health and addictions rather than walk into a busy emergency room that is in chaos because they're not meant for patients and persons with mental health illnesses,” said Dr. Sheen.

Marra said the province will now review their “functional program” over the next three to six months.

The Ministry must sign off on the plan and provide funding for HDGH to move to the next steps in the process including hiring a contractor.

“It’s a complicated renovation,” said Marra, noting the plan is to move the inpatient mental health services into the second floor of the Tayfour Tower.

Right now, that floor is gutted and empty, ready for a full renovation.

Marra said the plan had been for the space to be used for a renovation of the rehabilitation unit but HDGH couldn’t secure operating funding so former CEO Janice Kaffer halted the project.

“That decision in hindsight was a really important piece of silver lining, because what we're able to do right now is forego the construction of a new building to accommodate the 68 (mental health) beds,” said Marra.

The project would require:

Renovating Malden Park Continuing Care complex

Moving rehab beds from Tayfour into Malden Park Continuing Care

Expanding diagnostic imaging in Malden Park Continuing Care

Renovating Tayfour Tower for mental health beds

Building urgent psychiatric crisis service (ER) off Connaught Avenue

Marra and Dr. Sheen peg the estimated completion date for all the above work to be anywhere from six to eight years.

“Think to yourself, a few years into the future, when the beds are open here,” said Marra. “We have a dedicated emergency for mental health and addictions. This provides diversion from the ERs at Windsor Regional Hospital which improves outcomes.”

“This project aims to change the lives of those in our community with mental health and addictions crisis and we very much look forward to this transformation that's ahead,” said Dr. Sheen.