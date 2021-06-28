WINDSOR, ONT. -- Individuals and families who don’t have access to a designated physician now have a new platform where they can access an online walk-in clinic, book an appointment, and request a doctor of their choosing.

The platform called ONRx will be available to all clients and staff of UHC Hub of Opportunities, formerly known as the Unemployed Help Centre.

“We can offer it to all Canadians,” says June Muir, CEO. “With an emphasis on new Canadians and those who are under serviced in the Windsor and Essex County area.”

ONRx was developed by YQG Technologies Inc., a Windsor-based company which is a subsidiary of ON Health Alliance.

It is a privately owned online platform that was developed without any government funding, and is free for patients to use.

It’s also free to doctors who use the “basic walk- in (clinic) or booked appointment functionality,” says Dr. Vikesh Mara, a family doctor and developer of ONRx.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of delivery of medical care via virtual platforms,” says Dr. Mara.

An immigrant himself, Dr. Mara says newcomers in particular are struggling with healthcare.

“The inequities are glaring,” he says.

Clients and staff at UHC will be able to access the tool, which allows for a third-party interpreter to dial-in to the calls to translate in multiple languages.

“This will help individuals alleviate the stress of finding transportation,” says Muir. “And allows family and caretakers to sit in on the appointments whether their family member is here or out of country.”

ONRx allows patients to enter a virtual waiting room at a walk-in clinic, and then one of the physicians will answer the call.

Or, users can book an appointment time with a doctor.

“So you don’t have to wait for seeing the doctor if you have a quick question,” says Dr. Bharat Maheshwari, a developer of the platform.

“The doctor can decide if you need to go to the hospital or you can care for yourself at home,” Dr. Maheshwari says.

And they say it’s helpful if a physician has to cancel appointments.

“It’s not calling 20 patients or 40 patients, and then booking them,” Dr. Maheshwari says. “It can be done automatically on the system.”