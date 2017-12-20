

CTV Windsor





A downtown Windsor restaurant is transforming into an event centre.

The City Grill will be called The City Grill Event Centre, effective Jan. 2.

“The market space opportunity for a top quality event centre provider in the City of Windsor and Essex County is something that the owners of The City Grill could not ignore,” says managing partner Matt Komsa.

The event centre will offer the option to book up to 7000 square feet, with a seating capacity of up to 350.

Management says there are already 10 events booked for 2018 and beyond.

Operations at The Soup Market and Level 3 Vodka Emporium will remain the same.