WINDSOR, ONT. -- The world’s largest single day car event will not be filling the streets of Detroit with classic cars this year.

The Woodward Dream Cruise announced on its website the event has been cancelled due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

“Due to public health concerns caused by COVID-19, all community events planned for the 26th Annual Woodward Dream Cruise have been canceled. Stay safe. Be responsible,” a notice on the event website reads.

The annual Woodward Dream Cruise initially started as a small fundraiser to raise money for a soccer field in Ferndale Michigan.

In 1995 Nelson House and a group of volunteers looking to “recreate the nostalgic heydays of the 50s and 60s, when youth, music and Motor City steel roamed Woodward Avenue,” put together the classic car show with around 250,000 participants.

Since then the cruise has become the world’s largest single day automotive event, drawing crowds of around 1.5 million and 40,000 classic cars year after year from around the world.

The Woodward Dream Cruise was originally scheduled for Aug. 15, 2020.