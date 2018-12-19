

CTV Windsor





Testimony is now complete in the trial of a Windsor lawyer.

Paul Esco pleaded not guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice for an incident in March 2017.

According to AM800 News, Brad Rosehart alleges Esco asked him to lie on the stand during an unlawful entry trial.

On Wednesday, defence lawyer Andrew Bradie chose not to call any evidence, and so closing arguments will be heard on Thursday.

Justice Helen Rady says she won't be ready with a verdict until late January.