Temporary shelter set up for residents in 51 units of Glengarry Ave apartment after fire

    Fire in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Fire in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    The City of Windsor has set up a temporary emergency shelter for residents in 51 units of a Glengarry Avenue apartment after a fire.

    The city says a quick response by Windsor Fire and Rescue Service has contained the damage caused by fire to an apartment complex at 333 Glengarry Avenue on Thursday.

    Out of 136 units, occupants of 51 units were in need of temporary shelter Thursday night.

    The fire broke out Thursday morning on the seventh floor and the entire building was evacuated.

    Eleven residents were treated at the scene with four residents, and one fire fighter, taken to hospital for further follow up.

    Windsor crews extinguished the fire and ventilated the building, but residents on floors six, seven, and eight will not be able to stay in their units until further notice.

    Residents from the sixth floor are being allowed into the building between 5 p.m. and 7p.m. to retrieve essential items such as pets, medication, and identification.

    A temporary emergency shelter has been set up at the WFCU Centre, located at 8787 McHugh Street, for all displaced residents. Buses will transport those in need of overnight accommodations from the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) at 400 Wyandotte Street East.

    City of Windsor and Red Cross staff are onsite at the temporary emergency shelter, ready to meet the needs of displaced residents and their pets.

    Residents living on floors one to five were allowed to return home Thursday night. The building will be without hot water through the entire building, but there will be heat and power.

    Community Housing Corporation residents of 333 Glengarry can call 519-973-4469 or email district1@wechc.com for further details.

