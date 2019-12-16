KINGSVILLE, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are looking for witnesses after a teen girl was struck by a car in Kingsville.

OPP responded to a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Division Road and King Street on Dec. 13 at 8 p.m.

Police say the girl was crossing King Street when she was hit by a vehicle turning left onto King Street from Division Road.

The girl fell to the ground and the driver of the involved vehicle stopped briefly but then drove away without rendering assistance, according to police.

The girl contacted family members who attended and took her to hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

The involved vehicle is described as a white SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer, with a male driver and one passenger.

The OPP asks that anyone who can assist in identifying the vehicle or driver involved in this collision, contact them at the Kingsville Detachment at 519-733-2345.