WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Tecumseh is now joining Windsor, Lakeshore and Leamington with instituting its own stronger mask bylaw.

On June 26, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit mandated face masks must be worn inside all commercial establishments.

Mayor Gary McNamara says this mask bylaw goes a little bit further and includes municipal facilities.

Under the bylaw, a person not wearing a mask can be denied entry to an indoor municipal facility.

The policy does not apply to outdoor spaces.

The council decision was unanimous and McNamara says he hopes all municipalities in the region institute their own bylaws.