‘Take your time’: OPP urge safety this holiday long weekend

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding drivers and boaters that they will be out in full force this Civic Holiday long weekend.

“Traditionally, any long weekend we see a lot more travel. A lot more people moving about across the province of Ontario pulling trailers, pulling boats, trying to get to the cottage as fast as they can,” said Essex County OPP Const. Steven Duguay. “People tend to hit the road and forget about safety.”

Duguay anticipated many motorcycles to be on area roads this weekend with the annual Hogs for Hospice event taking place, noting police also remind motorists to maintain a safe space.

“Motorcycles are a smaller vehicle on the road so they’re sometimes harder to see,” Duguay explained. “Check your mirrors, check your blind spots, look twice,” he continued. “If you’re going through an intersection, make sure that it’s clear, make sure there are no motorcycles. When you’re changing lanes, take that extra time to take a look in those blind spots to make sure that it’s clear.”

Duguay said, “We’re focusing on the ‘Big 4’ this weekend as we typically do on long weekends. Distracted driving, aggressive driving, impaired driving, as well as people wearing seatbelts.”

Duguay said officials will also pay close attention to Ontario’s Move Over law.

“Ensuring safety for our first responders, tow truck drivers and really, anybody who is on the side of the road, give them space whether they’re changing a tire, they had a blow out, they had a problem with their trailer. Not only first responders and tow truck drivers, any vehicle that’s on the side of the road, give them courtesy, move the lane over,” Duguay said.

Duguay added, “Take your time, get to where your going safely and enjoy your weekend.”