WINDSOR, ONT. -- COVID restrictions have brought to light the need to improve high-speed internet access to underserviced areas of Windsor.

A partnership between Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology or SWIFT and Cogeco Connexion is expected to beef-up services to more than 190 households, businesses and institutions.

“SWIFT is proud to partner with Cogeco Connexion as we continue to improve access to high-speed services across Southwestern Ontario,” David Mayberry, SWIFT board chair said in a news release. “Today’s newly announced project will not only deliver better broadband connectivity throughout the City, but the project will also connect an elementary school to provide more students with equitable access to digital resources and online opportunities.”

The joint venture worth $936,000 will roll out more high-speed fibre optic cable to areas with service gaps.

High speed service is expected to be available in these neighbourhoods by the middle of 2022.