Suspect arrested after investigation on Ellrose Avenue
Windsor police are in an active investigation involving a wanted person believed to be inside a home in east Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (Courtesy Zander Quinten Kelly / Twitter)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 10:21AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 29, 2018 12:25PM EST
Windsor police have arrested a suspect after an investigation in the east end.
Officers were involved in an active investigation involving a wanted person believed to be inside a home in the 1900 block of Ellrose Avenue Thursday morning.
Police say there was no threat to public safety.