A group that provides services to survivors of human trafficking is getting support from Caesars Windsor Cares.

Staff from WEFiGHT, an anti-human trafficking project at Legal Assistance of Windsor, accepted a cheque for $5,000 from the organization on Wednesday.

Project Coordinator Amanda Pierce says the money will help 50 survivors get back on their feet by offering basic household essentials like cleaning and kitchen supplies, laundry baskets, even light bulbs.

“To be able to take a step back and just see how far somebody has been able to come with just a little bit of support lends so much hope for the future and so much hope for our clients as they journey through recovery,” says Pierce.

Human trafficking remains a serious problem, not only in Windsor but across Canada.

WEFiGHT says it has nearly 100 open cases.

Stats Canada also reports close to 47 per cent of human trafficking victims are between the ages of 18 and 25, and 95 per cent of those victims are women.

“It's something that is happening in our world so I think we're no exception and bringing awareness is something that is important to us,” says Mary Riley, the vice president of marketing for Caesars Windsor.

Victoria Morrison, a survivor of human trafficking, says she is grateful for the help she is receiving from a project called “House to Home.”

“When I escaped my abuser, I wasn't sure what supports there would be but I'm really grateful to WEFiGHT and Caesars Cares because it really did help me jump start to have a new chance at life,” adds Morrison.

Chatham Kent Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls is hosting a town hall meeting on the subject of human trafficking on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Bradley Convention Centre in Chatham.

“Our message to parents is don't let them access and recruit your kids,” says Nicholls. “In order to do that, parents need to educate your kids about online safety and that's one of the things we're going to be doing.”

Social media tips and red flags will be one of the topics at the meeting in Chatham. Those organizing the event want people to recognize the signs and offer information on where people can turn for help.