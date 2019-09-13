

CTV Windsor





Residents across Amherstburg are cleaning up after heavy rains and strong winds moved through the area late Friday afternoon.

The storm brought down a number of trees and power lines, forcing the closure of a section of County Road 20.

One home on Concession Rd. 5 lost its roof, as it was found on a neighbouring property. Other residents reported damage to sheds and garages and lost trees.

Fire Chief Bruce Montone says they received numerous calls about damage across the municipality and the hardest hit area is along the 4th and 5th concession and near Holiday Beach.

Fortunately, there are no reported injuries.

Montone says Environment Canada is now looking into whether a tornado touched down Friday., but there is no confirmation of a twister.

Residents are encouraged to contact Environment Canada and share photos and videos of the storm.