WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Optimist Club of Riverside and Reaching For The Stars Optimist Club of Windsor and Essex County are encouraging the public to help them ‘Stuff the Bus’ to collect school supplies and food for Riverside-area schools.

Supplies needed include food like juice boxes, granola bars, pudding cups, fruit cups, cereal, etc. and school supplies such as face masks, reusable water bottles, lunch bags, backpacks, general school supplies.

Empties can also be dropped off with the money going to Bryerswood Youth Camp.

The bus is parked at Average Joe’s (1286 Lauzon Rd.) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.