Strike deadline approaches for Stellantis workers

The strike deadline is approaching for Stellantis workers.

If an agreement is not reached between the automaker and Unifor by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, workers will be in a strike position.

Unifor Local 444 began preparations at their union hall. Strike coordinator Shawn Bezaire said they are ready to hit the picket lines at 12 locations should a deal not be reached.

The bargaining committee is trying to secure an agreement based off the pattern set earlier by Ford and General Motors.

The last time Chrysler workers went on strike was in 1986, according to Stellantis officials.

Pre-dating Unifor, the union was referred to as the Canadian Auto Worker’s (CAW) Union, according to former CAW National President Ken Lewenza.

CTV News will update this store as more information becomes available.