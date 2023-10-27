Unifor Local 444 members prepare for possible strike action

Unifor Local 444 members are preparing for strike action should a deal not be reached between Stellantis and the union by 11:59 p.m. Sunday night.

Union officials said negotiations continue with the bargaining committee in Toronto while picket signs were being constructed at the union hall Friday afternoon.

“We’re preparing for something we hopefully don’t have to use,” said strike coordinator Shawn Bezaire. “Hopefully, we can walk out with a good, fair contract.”

Picket duty schedules for more 4,400 members were also being prepared in the event a deal cannot be reached.

“We’re willing to pull out, withdraw our labour if they can’t meet or get the demands we’re looking for,” Bezaire explained.

According to Bezaire, even though extensive retooling is taking place, Local 444 will picket outside the Windsor Assembly Plant should a deal not be reached after the Sunday night deadline. Members will also be set up outside the Stellantis’s Automotive Research and Development Centre on Temple Drive.

“We’ve been talking about bargaining since early August and here we are in November,” he said.

Bezaire noted members are trying to stay positive knowing there’s a chance a strike could happen, saying the last time that took place was in the 1980’s.

“It’s a high anxiety time right now, uncertain times and it’s uncomfortable, but to all our members, stay positive and have faith in our bargaining team,” he said.

Bezaire said they hope the community has their backs, adding he's optimistic the pattern set by Ford and General Motors will be followed and a deal will be achieved.

"The future in Windsor is going to be excellent with the battery plant coming in and with the retooling in our facility, and the footprint is growing in the city of Windsor, so it's awesome, it's good for the community," said Bezaire.