Strike continues at Windsor Salt, no plan yet to resume talks
It's day four on the picket lines for Windsor Salt workers.
About 250 workers from the company's Ojibway mine, the evaporation plant and office staff began legal strike action on Friday.
The union representing workers says there’s currently no plan to resume talks, but job security and job protection are on top of mind for employees.
For Family Day, loved ones joined striking workers on the picket lines they say to demonstrate who’s being effected by conditions at the mine.
“I work at Windsor Salt and he’s out here with me. It’s Family Day, what better way to spend it then with my family for support?” said worker Jeff Hallock. “My father fought for years to get this place where it is and we’re going to keep going. We’re not going backwards, we’re going to go forwards."
