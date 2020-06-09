LONDON, ONT -- A clerk at a convenience store in Chatham , Ont. was allegedly bitten while attempting to stop a shoplifter.

Police say a man was trying to steal a sleeve of lottery tickets. The clerk confronted the man and tried to stop him from leaving.

That’s when the clerk was apparently bitten by the suspect who then fled on foot.

During the commotion a second man took the opportunity to steal lottery tickets and a handful of lighters.

Police located the second man at the scene in possession of the stolen tickets and lighters and he was placed under arrest.

The first suspect was located at a nearby motel and also arrested.

Both men have been charged and will appear in court in August.