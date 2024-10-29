St. Clair College projecting a surplus in 2025-2026

St. Clair College officials say they are in the midst of their mid-year budget review.

In a previous story, CTV News Windsor inaccurately reported St. Clair College was expected to have a $40 million deficit in 2025-2026.

The story has been corrected to indicate the college is in a good financial position.

In January 2024, a college official estimated the loss of international student enrolment could lead to a $40-million loss in revenue.

“We are constantly taking note of the geopolitical context, but at the same time, we think we do have a positive way forward right now,” said Silvaggi.

“We’re doing everything we can do to ensure students come to St. Clair, continue to come to St. Clair and stay at St. Clair, as well as what can bring them to St. Clair.”