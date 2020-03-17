WIDNSOR, ONT. -- St. Clair College is implementing a work from home strategy, in an effort to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

But spokesperon John Fairley says the campus will remain open and only employees who work for "critical operations" will be expected to report to work until April 3rd.

Fairley admits the tweet from this afternoon was misleading.

"The college campuses are open and remain operational and available for student support." Fairley wrote in a statement to CTV News.

"Student services such as computer labs financial aid, admissions,counseling,tutoring,will continue by telephone by utilizing technology, and by appointment."

Before announcing the change in work policy, the college had previously suspended campus labs and clinics.

For more information, visit St. Clair College online.