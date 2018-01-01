

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Spitfires made a blockbuster trade over the New Year’s weekend.

Spits’ forward Gabriel Vilardi and defenceman Sean Day were traded to the Kingston Frontenacs in exchange for 2017 first-round pick Cody Morgan and five draft picks.

Those picks are: Mississauga's 2nd in 2020, Kingston's 2nd rounders in 2022, 2024 and 2025, Kingston's 3rd in 2020 and Kingston's 3rd in 2023 (conditional).

Vilardi, a Kingston native, is able to return to his hometown for what could be his final season of junior hockey.

"I know Gabe is happy about that," Spits General Manager Warren Rychel said.

"But that didn't make this any easier. Gabe and (Day) were a huge part of a special team. It's obviously hard to see them go. But they both understand why we had to make the deal and they're excited to have another chance to make another run at a title."

Rychel says taking the opportunity to acquire Morgan and much-needed top picks was the right thing to do for the organization.

"Cody is going to be a very good player in our league and we really needed to restock some of the picks we spent last year to go for it."