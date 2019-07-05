

CTV Windsor





SOAR Innovation celebrated their Grand Opening of the region’s premiere business incubator and accelerator earlier today, after completing renovations in the Daily Planet Building on King Street in downtown Chatham.

SOAR Innovation is a registered not-for-profit organization, helping entrepreneurs take their ideas into real practical business.

Started by Ekagrata Group, SOAR Innovation has an internal network in more than 30 countries, with direct investments across the globe.

“SOAR Innovation acts as a catalyst between innovative entrepreneurs, the market opportunity, and the start-up ecosystem,” said Prashant Pathak, Founder of SOAR Innovation. “It is our hope that through our organization, we can help grow Chatham-Kent’s economy by launching untraditional sectors for this region and stimulating the economy with new, sustainable, and skilled employment opportunities.”

“Chatham-Kent is home to extremely talented and innovative people, and having access to a business incubator, accelerator, and even a potential hyper-accelerator is going to be invaluable for taking innovations from prototype to a global market,” said Stuart McFadden, Director of Economic Development. “Economic Development and SOAR Innovations make great partners because together we will help launch businesses to new heights.”

Types of industries involved with SOAR Innovation include food, agriculture, energy, water and waste-water, tourism, technology, software development, analytics, art & design, marketing, and education.

“We are officially open and ready to start connecting with people who have innovative ideas or businesses,” said Gaurav Gupta, Director of Finance and Venture Services, SOAR Innovation. “There has been a lot of buzz and excitement from the community prior to our opening. Entrepreneurs from all walks will find SOAR Innovation inspiring and intriguing. We want to turn this excitement into real practical businesses.”