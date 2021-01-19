WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex could see a few snow flurries, but nothing that’s expected to stick around long.

Environment Canada says Tuesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -1 Celsius. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Wind chill -13C in the morning and -7C in the afternoon.

On Tuesday night, the forecast is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -7C.

“The area of low pressure encompasses parts of northern, northwestern Ontario and extends as far south as the Tennessee, Kentucky valleys and in the middle, right over the heart of the lower Great Lakes, we are seeing a real push from the southwest and the west to east with flurry activity,” says Archibald.

Archibald says it could mean a centimeter or two of snow over the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the forecaster says it will be mainly cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40, becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. Temperature steady near -3C, with a wind chill near -13C.

It’s also expected to be cloudy Wednesday night, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -3C.

The average high this time of year is -1C and the average low is -9C.