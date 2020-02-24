WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Special Investigations Unit has ended its probe into the death of a man who fled Windsor police in January.

The SIU announced its decision Monday after starting its investigation in early January.

According to the SIU, police responded to a vehicle theft near Ottawa Street and Gladstone Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2020.

Investigators say a patrol officer located the vehicle a short time later. The officer then followed the vehicle until it struck a parking sign near Wyandotte and Church Street and two men then fled on foot.

Police caught up to the driver and arrested him, but a 51-year-old man evaded police.

According to the SIU, the man made his way to a rooming house on Pelissier near Elliott Street where he went into, "medical distress."

Emergency Services were called and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.