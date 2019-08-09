

CTV Windsor





The province’s police watchdog has cleared Windsor Police of any wrongdoing after a man was injured while riding his bike during an interaction with police.

On the afternoon of July 8, 2019, Windsor police officers pulled over a 41-year-old cyclist in relation to how he was riding his bicycle. When police asked for the cyclist’s ID, he failed to provide it and pedaled away. He then fell from his bicycle and was taken into custody.

The man later complained of a sore wrist and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The SIU investigated and interim director Joseph Martino terminated the investigation.

“It does not appear the man suffered a serious injury within the terms of the SIU’s statutory mandate,” says Martino. “The Unit is without jurisdiction to proceed and the investigation is hereby discontinued.”

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.