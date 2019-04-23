

The Canadian Press





NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he decided to "take a chance'' and share his story of childhood sexual abuse in hopes of helping other victims.

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book, Love & Courage, released Tuesday.

Singh, 40, says he was abused when he was 10 years old, by a martial-arts instructor.

He refers to him in the book as “Mr. N” who is now dead and he never reported it.

Singh lived in South Windsor from the ages of seven to 23, but he also attended private school in Michigan from Grade 6 to Grade 12.

He tells The Canadian Press he feels a responsibility to use his national platform in a way that could do some good.

He also says his childhood experiences have helped him to handle public scrutiny as a national political leader.

Singh says that even if he endures a lot of criticism, the experience isn't "nearly as bad'' as what he's lived through before.

With files from CTV Windsor.