

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating vandalism to 13 Sharp Bus Lines school buses.

Sharp's Shop Foreman, Dale Minnett says "a driver was going on a charter, got in his bus and noticed his bus was damaged."

He tells CTV News some of the buses had all of the side windows broken, others had the safety arm snapped off, some windshields were shattered and rear door glass panes completely destroyed.

The vandals even got into one of the buses and sprayed a fire extinguisher, "so the bus is kind of a white, yellowey powdered colour that is terrible to clean." according to Minnett.

And while replacing the windows is a fairly quick process, Minnett adds the cleanup is more time-consuming because the glass "gets everywhere, every seat, we had to flip every seat up, vacuum, clean."

Minnett says its too early to know how much money this damage has caused but he estimates he and his mechanics have replaced 100 panes of glass so far.

The buses were all parked in the companys lot at the former Windsor Racetrack off Ojibway Parkway.

Minnett says there are no security cameras because there is no power in the area.

Windsor police are now investigating and are hoping someone saw something between Saturday around 10 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.