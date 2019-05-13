

CTV Windsor





The former Westside Foods Olde Towne Grocer on Sandwich Street is set to become a Dollarama.

According to a report to the city’s development committee, the new owner plans to open the Dollarama while also putting an addition off the back of the building for storage and office space.

Windsor’s development committee approved the plans in principle Monday night, with a condition that the developer moves the entrance to the front of the store to the sidewalk, instead of the parking lot.

Ward 2 coun. Fabio Costante says it’s a net positive for Sandwich Town that someone is willing to redevelop the vacant space.

The councillor tells CTV Windsor he’s hearing from residents that a grocery store is needed in the area and is hopeful a revamped Community Improvement Plan in West Windsor will entice a developer to make the investment.

"I'm looking forward to administration’s report back on ways to improve that CIP and I guess target specific commercial uses like a grocery store and a bank," Costante said.

The subject property has been sitting vacant for nearly two years.

Council will revisit the issue in about three weeks.