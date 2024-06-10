WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Should Windsor spend $15M for a downtown skating rink?

    Windsor City Hall Square Site Renderings. (Source: City of Windsor) Windsor City Hall Square Site Renderings. (Source: City of Windsor)
    Share

    Council has started to debate a new ice rink as part of the Civic Esplanade project.

    Windsor budgeted $9 million for the project but the lowest bid came in at just under $12 million from Oscar Construction.

    Administration tried to whittle the cost down but councillors must now decide if they want to pre-commit $6 million from the 2025 budget to make the project happen.

    Monday’s debate is also time sensitive; Oscar warned if the city doesn’t sign the project contract now, the rink might not be ready for the upcoming winter season.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News