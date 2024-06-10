Should Windsor spend $15M for a downtown skating rink?

Council has started to debate a new ice rink as part of the Civic Esplanade project.

Windsor budgeted $9 million for the project but the lowest bid came in at just under $12 million from Oscar Construction.

Administration tried to whittle the cost down but councillors must now decide if they want to pre-commit $6 million from the 2025 budget to make the project happen.

Monday’s debate is also time sensitive; Oscar warned if the city doesn’t sign the project contract now, the rink might not be ready for the upcoming winter season.

This is a developing story. More to come.