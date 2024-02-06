Several pigs die after livestock trailer fire in Tecumseh

Essex County OPP say several pigs have died after a livestock trailer fire in Tecumseh.

Members from Tecumseh OPP and Tecumseh Fire Rescue Service responded to a report of a vehicle fire on North Talbot Road near Concession Road 8 around 8:19 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the commercial motor vehicle hauling livestock caught fire, which resulted in several of the livestock perishing.

No injuries to the driver were reported.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire to be mechanical related and non-suspicious in nature.

North Talbot Road remains closed between Concession Road 8 and Concession Road 9 to allow for clean up.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.