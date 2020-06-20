WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the region and one additional death.

A man in his 70s passed away Friday in hospital. There have been 68 people who died from COVID-19 in the community.

“The entire team at the WECHU share our condolences with the gentleman’s family and friends,” the health unit stated in a news release.

Of the 27 new cases Saturday, 19 are in the agri-farm sector.

To date, there have been 1,290 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, including 748 who have recovered.

The health unit says it is monitoring two outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes — Village of Aspen Lake and Country Village Homes.

There are also eight workplace outbreaks in the agriculture sector, five in Leamington and three in Kingsville.

A workplace is considered in outbreak status if two or more employees test potive for the virus within “a reasonable timeline to suspect transmission in the workplace.”

As of Friday afternoon, Chatham-Kent had a total of 157 positive cases, with 147 recovered.