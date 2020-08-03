Advertisement
Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex Monday
LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
This includes two community cases, four agri-farm workers and a single travel-related case.
Windsor-Essex has had 2,340 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March, including 1,444 people who have recovered.
A total of 71 people in the region have died from the virus. Forty-nine deaths were among residents in long-term care home and two were related to migrant workers.
There are now 12 workplaces in Windsor-Essex experiencing outbreaks — five in the agriculture sector, six in manufacturing and one in the construction sector.
Two long-term care or retirement homes are in outbreak status — Chartwell in Leamington and Augustine Villas in Kingsville.