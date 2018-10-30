

CTV Windsor





There could soon be service animals in your child’s school.

The province wants to change the legislation and give all school boards the rules and regulations for allowing service animals into school.

Currently, 39 of the provinces 72 school boards have a policy for service animals for students with special needs.

The Greater Essex County District School Board is one of the boards already with a policy for service animals in schools, but spokesperson Scott Scantlebury says no one is taking advantage of it.

Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board spokesperson Stephen Fields says they also allow service animals in schools provided they meet certain criteria, however they do not currently have any in local schools.

If approved, the ministry would give school boards a "policy directive" for how to let kids bring their service animals to school.