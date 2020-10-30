WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is letting residents know about a month-long closure of a section of Provincial Road.

Provincial Road will be closed to through traffic between Legacy Park Drive and the Monarch Basics/Lowe’s intersection as part of the Provincial Division Corridor Improvements Project Phase 2.

Construction is planned to start Monday, Nov. 2 and continue until Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Access to all businesses will remain open.

It is being done by J&J Lepera Infrastructures and Aecon.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, councillor Kieran McKenzie and city engineer Mark Winterton are expected to details on Phase 2 of the infrastructure project to reconstruct and improve the Provincial/Division Corridor at a media event on Monday.

For more information on construction and detours, contact 311 or see the City of Windsor construction and detours database and map at citywindsor.ca.