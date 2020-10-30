Advertisement
Section of Provincial Road to be closed for a month
A construction sign is seen in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is letting residents know about a month-long closure of a section of Provincial Road.
Provincial Road will be closed to through traffic between Legacy Park Drive and the Monarch Basics/Lowe’s intersection as part of the Provincial Division Corridor Improvements Project Phase 2.
Construction is planned to start Monday, Nov. 2 and continue until Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Access to all businesses will remain open.
It is being done by J&J Lepera Infrastructures and Aecon.
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, councillor Kieran McKenzie and city engineer Mark Winterton are expected to details on Phase 2 of the infrastructure project to reconstruct and improve the Provincial/Division Corridor at a media event on Monday.
For more information on construction and detours, contact 311 or see the City of Windsor construction and detours database and map at citywindsor.ca.